Juneau Afternoon – 4-26-17

By April 26, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

Crystal Bourland will be here to highlight Saturday’s Comedy for a Cause;

We’ll talk about the upcoming performance by the Juneau Cabaret,,
celebrating the music of Cole Porter;

Sara Pruitt will be here to learn about Wednesday’s United Way Cruise;

And Jeremy Johnson will be here with details about CERT Training;

That, Writer's Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon

