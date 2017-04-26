Juneau Afternoon – 4-26-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Crystal Bourland will be here to highlight Saturday’s Comedy for a Cause;
We’ll talk about the upcoming performance by the Juneau Cabaret,,
celebrating the music of Cole Porter;
Sara Pruitt will be here to learn about Wednesday’s United Way Cruise;
And Jeremy Johnson will be here with details about CERT Training;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
In public testimony, most support state income tax billThe legislation would close a quarter of the gap between what the state government spends and what it raises.
Senators give cool reception to income tax billSen. Kevin Meyer said his constituents oppose creating a new bureaucracy to collect an income tax when the Permanent Fund continues to pay dividends.
Two dead squid in two weeks: Coincidence?Two dead squid have washed ashore in as many weeks, but it's unclear if these are unrelated incidents or a sign of something more significant.
Fundraising efforts underway to rebuild charred Juneau playgroundA GoFundMe appeal to help rebuild the Twin Lakes playground raised $4,625 in less than a day. But read the fine print: the website takes nearly 8 percent in fees.