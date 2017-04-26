City museum gets reprieve from Juneau Assembly

The Juneau-Douglas City Museum is off the chopping block — for now. The City and Borough of Juneau had been considering shuttering the local history museum in an effort to help close a $1.9 million shortfall.
Mayor Ken Koelsch moved to remove the museum from the list of possible cuts after more than a dozen people spoke against the cuts.
“We had very compelling testimony in written and in oral form on this,” Koelsch said, “and I think it would allow the Assembly and the public to focus on the remainder of the cuts.”
The motion passed 8-1.
Deputy Mayor Jerry Nankervis, who cast the dissenting vote, argued that removing the museum from the list of possible cuts was “premature.”
Fans of the museum were visibly relieved. The possibility of losing the 41-year-old institution had raised questions over the fate of its unique collection.
Still facing closure is the Mt. Jumbo Gym in Douglas, Eagle Valley Center in Amalga Meadows and the Jensen-Olson Arboretum. The Juneau Assembly is slated to pass its final budget on June 5.
Recent headlines
-
Assembly funds schools to full legal amount againThe appropriation meets the full amount state law allows the CBJ to give the school district plus provides $925,700 for other programs and activities not tied to the state funding cap.
-
Hope explores indigenous thought in new book of poetry ‘Rock Piles Along the Eddy’Ishmael Hope's second book of poetry, "Rock Piles Along the Eddy," explores indigenous thought.
-
Easing shutdown worries, Trump relents on another major hurdleAfter walking back a demand for border wall funding, President Trump is no longer threatening to stop health care subsidies under Obamacare, as conservatives renew a bid to repeal and replace the law.
-
Residents uneasy over mass tire slashing in Douglas and West JuneauPolice say 33 vehicles' tires were slashed. It's seeking the public's help with information.