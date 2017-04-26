Assembly funds schools to full legal amount again

The CBJ Assembly voted five to four Wednesday night to appropriate $26,935,900 to the Juneau School District’s budget – more than $1 million above last year’s level.

The appropriation meets the full amount state law allows the CBJ to give the school district plus provides $925,700 for other programs and activities not tied to the state funding cap.

District budget documents show the appropriation does not include $213,000 the school district asked for to replace a projected shortfall in state funding for student transportation.

David Means, Juneau School District’s director of administrative services said the CBJ amount is decided, but the district’s total budget is still uncertain.

The school district relies on multiple funding sources including local, state and federal government. In late March, district officials sent the CBJ a total projected budget over $87,267,000.

Juneau’s charter requires the assembly to finalize the district’s budget by May 31.