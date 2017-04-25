Two teenagers charged in fire at Twin Lakes playground

Two 13-year-old boys were charged in a fire at Twin Lakes, which is being investigated as arson.

The boys were located, interviewed and lodged at the Johnson Youth Center, according to a Juneau Police Department news release.

Police officials say the boys are believed to have been involved in the fire that destroyed the Project Playground at Twin Lakes on Monday evening.

The boys, who were not identified by name because they are juveniles, are being charged with felony arson in the second degree and felony criminal mischief in the first degree.

Capital City Fire/Rescue officials said there was at least $250,000 worth of damage to the playground at Twin Lakes after the fire broke out just before 6 p.m.

It took 45 minutes to put out the fire, firefighters said. The spongy, rubber chipped ground cover and the wood and recycled materials that formed the structures billowed black smoke into the air as they burned.

It took an additional two hours for firefighters completely extinguish any remaining smoldering fire at the playground.

No one was reported injured.