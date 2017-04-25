Newscast – Tuesday, April 25, 2017

In this newscast:
- Police identify and arrest two teens for arson at the Twin Lakes playground,
- youths mourn the playground’s loss, and
- the Juneau Assembly ponies up more money for the Housing First project.
Recent headlines
-
Two dead squid in two weeks: Coincidence?Two dead squid have washed ashore in as many weeks, but it's unclear if these are unrelated incidents or a sign of something more significant.
-
Fundraising efforts underway to rebuild charred Juneau playgroundA GoFundMe appeal to help rebuild the Twin Lakes playground raised $4,625 in less than a day. But read the fine print: the website takes nearly 8 percent in fees.
-
Fire marshal: Youths confess to Twin Lakes playground fireThe fire marshal also noted no accelerants -- such as gasoline -- were used. He said the shredded rubber material on the playground became the fuel source.
-
ACLU files lawsuit against city of Homer over proposed recallsAmerican Civil Liberties Union of Alaska filed a suit Monday against the City of Homer. The suit targets the proposed recall of three Homer City Council members.