Juneau Afternoon – 7-27-17

Thursday on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts
Chancellor Caulfield will be here to highlight their upcoming UAS Commencement and Honorees
Alaska State Improv Festival
Discovery SE Annual Banquet
Alaska State Improv Festival returns!
Arts Up with Meghan Garrison
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Ask a Climatologist: Alaska’s lucky winterIf you liked the cold and snow this winter in Alaska, climatologist Brian Brettschneider says don't get used to it.
Government shutdown would close Skagway’s national park at the start of cruise ship seasonIn less than a week, the first cruise ship of the season will dock in Skagway, bringing thousands of visitors to the busy Northern Lynn Canal port. But if lawmakers in Washington haven’t agreed on a spending plan by then, a government shutdown would close one popular visitor attraction – Skagway’s national park.
Federal court in San Francisco blocks Trump’s threat against sanctuary citiesThe president's immigration policies have been dealt another setback. A federal judge's ruling will stop the administration from penalizing sanctuary cities while a lawsuit winds through the courts.
Sullivan attends meet-and-greet in HomerU.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan visited Homer for a meet-and-greet last week, one of the few opportunities the general public of Southcentral Alaska had to confront the senator during the two-week Congressional recess that just ended.