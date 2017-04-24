Port of Nome may face negative revenues if rates aren’t increased, analysis shows

The Port of Nome could face negative net revenues by 2035 if it doesn’t begin increasing rates annually, according to a new analysis from Cordova Consulting.
The consultants laid out three scenarios for the future:
- no vessel traffic growth,
- 2 percent annual growth,
- 5 percent annual growth.
Though the timelines differ for each scenario, each one eventually shows negative revenues when depreciation is considered.
The port has historically relied on state and federal grants for funding, but Port Director Joy Baker reports that those grants are getting more competitive, and the port won’t always be able to depend on them.
Instead, the consulting group suggested a few alternate ways of increasing the port’s revenue. These include cruise ship passenger fees and small but regular increases in dockage and storage rates.
Cordova Consulting will now begin phase two of their analysis.
Meanwhile, the Nome Port Commission intends to take phase one into consideration as they make budgetary decisions in the future.
Recent headlines
-
House, Senate wait for other to act on conference committeesThe fate of the state’s budget remains uncertain. It remains to be seen how the House and Senate will go about negotiating compromises.
-
Haines manager candidates address borough staffThe interview process to choose Haines’ next municipal leader began Monday morning. Local residents Debra Schnabel and Brad Ryan are the two finalists for the borough manager job. They answered questions from borough staff — their potential employees — during the first round of interviews.
-
Juneau funnels March for Science energy into an Earth Day fairAbout 30 different organizations and individuals put the fair together, including environmentalists and wildlife advocates.
-
Internet improvements bode well for location-neutral workers in HainesA number of Haines residents make a living with “location-neutral” jobs. For many of those people, a reliable internet connection is essential for their work.