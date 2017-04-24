Newscast – Monday, April 24, 2017

In this newscast:
- Woman found dead in Juneau duplex
- Alaska dentist charged for extracting tooth while on hoverboard
- Weather for April 24.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau funnels March for Science energy into an Earth Day fairAbout 30 different organizations and individuals put the fair together, including environmentalists and wildlife advocates.
-
Internet improvements bode well for location-neutral workers in HainesA number of Haines residents make a living with “location-neutral” jobs. For many of those people, a reliable internet connection is essential for their work.
-
-
Dillingham poised to raise landfill rates to offset trash problemsThe City of Dillingham continues to look for the best way to manage its some three million pounds of annual trash. Space to bury it is limited, and the fill to cover it is expensive.