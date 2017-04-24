New lava dome develops at Cleveland Volcano

Cleveland Volcano has produced a new batch of lava, prompting scientists to raise the volcano’s alert level to an intermediate “watch.”
Over the last few weeks, satellite images have shown the lava grow from a small mound deep in Cleveland’s crater to a wide dome spanning nearly 150 feet.
The Alaska Volcano Observatory hasn’t detected any seismic activity near the volcano, which sits about 50 miles east of Nikolski in the Islands of the Four Mountains. But scientists have observed elevated surface temperatures.
Cleveland is one of Alaska’s most active volcanoes.
Its last explosion was at the end of March, and now scientists say the new lava indicates an “increased potential for eruption.”
