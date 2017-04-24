Juneau Afternoon – 7-25-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host;
We’ll talk with W. Mitchell about his Pillars of America presentation
Sarah Campen will be here to highlight the One Hundred Voices Community Arts Showcase;
We’ll talk with Elaine Schroeder about 350 – the climate change organization;
And Riverbend teacher T J Cramer will be here to discuss the production, Lost in the Woods
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
House, Senate wait for other to act on conference committeesThe fate of the state’s budget remains uncertain. It remains to be seen how the House and Senate will go about negotiating compromises.
-
Haines manager candidates address borough staffThe interview process to choose Haines’ next municipal leader began Monday morning. Local residents Debra Schnabel and Brad Ryan are the two finalists for the borough manager job. They answered questions from borough staff — their potential employees — during the first round of interviews.
-
Juneau funnels March for Science energy into an Earth Day fairAbout 30 different organizations and individuals put the fair together, including environmentalists and wildlife advocates.
-
Internet improvements bode well for location-neutral workers in HainesA number of Haines residents make a living with “location-neutral” jobs. For many of those people, a reliable internet connection is essential for their work.