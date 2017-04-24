Juneau Afternoon – 7-25-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host;

We’ll talk with W. Mitchell about his Pillars of America presentation

Sarah Campen will be here to highlight the One Hundred Voices Community Arts Showcase;

We’ll talk with Elaine Schroeder about 350 – the climate change organization;

And Riverbend teacher T J Cramer will be here to discuss the production, Lost in the Woods

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org

