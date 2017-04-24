Breaking news: Fire at Twin Lakes playground

A fire is ablaze at the Twin Lakes playground, pouring out dense black smoke.
On social media, the City and Borough of Juneau has Capital City Fire/Rescue Chief Rich Etheridge saying no citizen injuries have been reported. Firefighters are working the scene.
From @CCFR captain Rich Etheridge: No citizen injuries reported. Firefighters still working. pic.twitter.com/PWxGHVWLdU
— CBJ (@cbjuneau) April 25, 2017
This is a developing story, check back for more.
