Police investigate 44-year-old Juneau woman’s death

Juneau police say a 44-year-old local woman was found dead Sunday morning in her home near Vanderbilt Hill Road.

In a brief news release, the police department says it is investigating the death and that the State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy in Anchorage. Police did not name the woman.

“I realize that that has very little information in it. But that’s because this is still a developing case,” Sgt. Chris Gifford said as he and a few other officers kept watch at the scene Sunday afternoon.

It’s a residential area with single-family homes and duplexes.

“We think the people in this area — they’re safe, everybody’s safe. But we are conducting the death investigation and trying to be as thorough as possible. And as we are able to give more information out, we’ll do that,” Gifford said.

There wasn’t much to glean from outside the police tape around the duplex at Abby Court. The front door and a second-story porch door facing the street were wide open on one side of the duplex. Yellow tarps zip tied to a railing obscured lines of sight on the second story, though a withered and brown potted plant was visible on the porch.

Police got the report at 9:10 a.m. At about 1:30 p.m., a 28-pack of bottled water lay on the trunk of a police car parked in the cul-de–sac. Gifford said the department’s mobile incident command unit — the thing that looks like an RV reborn police car — was due at the scene soon.

The owners of the duplex listed in city property records could not be reached for comment. Phone numbers listed for them were not in service.