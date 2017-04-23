Employee injured in shooting at Anchorage grocery store

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a grocery store employee in Anchorage was shot and wounded as he tried to keep a group of teens from trashing the inside of the store.

Officers had responded Saturday morning after police say the teens were fighting inside the store, breaking merchandise and urinating in the aisles.

Police say the employee approached the group and asked them to leave before one of the teens pulled out a gun and shot the employee.

The employee was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Police did not say whether they made any arrests.

The shooting remains under investigation.