Small earthquake hits near town of Talkeetna

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) — A minor earthquake has hit central Alaska, near the town of Talkeetna.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the magnitude-2.9 earthquake hit 14 miles southeast of Talkeetna, which has a population of about 900, at 12:13 a.m. Saturday. The earthquake had a depth of 28 miles (44 kilometers.)
There are no reports of injuries or damage.
Also Saturday, a minor earthquake rattled homes in northwestern Colorado.
The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reports the magnitude 3.7 quake hit just before noon Saturday. The epicenter was 2.5 miles northwest of Rangely, a town of about 2,000 people 10 miles from the Utah line.
