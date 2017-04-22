New fees instituted at Interior Alaska recreation sites

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The state will start charging fees for the popular Chena River State Recreation Area and other recreational sites in Interior Alaska next month.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that visitors to the 12 sites within the Chena recreation area will have to pay a $5 entrance fee starting in May. The daily fees will also go into effect at the Salcha River, Clearwater and Delta state recreation sites.
The Alaska Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation says in a Friday news release the new fees will go toward making park operations more self-sustaining and less reliant on the state’s general fund.
Fees will be charged in most areas until snow falls in late fall. In areas where the park plows, fees will be collected year-round.
