Lawyer: Airport shooting suspect’s mental health stable

MIAMI (AP) — A defense lawyer says the mental condition of an Alaska man accused of killing five people and wounding six at a Florida airport has stabilized.
An attorney for 27-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, said at a hearing Friday he continues to take anti-psychotic medication for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder and is competent to assist in his defense.
Santiago has pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment in the Jan. 6 mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The Justice Department is considering whether to seek the death penalty, and trial is many months away.
The FBI says Santiago told agents after the shooting that he acted under government mind control, then claimed inspiration by the Islamic State extremist group. No terrorism ties have been found.
