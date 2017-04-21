Juneau police arrest two different people wanted on warrants

Juneau police arrested two people on outstanding warrants Friday.

The police department sent out a news release about 10:30 a.m. requesting information on the whereabouts of Juneau resident Christopher Wesley Davison, 33.

Davison was wanted on a $2,500 warrant for failure to appear on a charge of rioting and criminal mischief.

At about 11:30 a.m., JPD sent an amended release saying Davison had been arrested and taken into custody.

Later, while conducting a welfare check in the 6500 block of Glacier Highway, officers contacted Christopher Lee Quick, 41. Quick was arrested for two warrants issued in November 2016, a news release said.

Both warrants were for failure to comply with his probation stemming from different and previous charges. One for burglary and the second for robbery and assault. Both warrants were for $10,000 each.