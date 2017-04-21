Juneau Afternoon – 7-23-17

Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host.
We’ll get an update on the new dental Clinic at SEARHC;
Learn about this year’s Juneau Fine Arts Camp;
Get the details about AWARE’s Girls On The Run and the boys 5K;
And Jim Powell will be here to highlight Food Security for Juneau.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, Music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, re-broadcast at 4 ON KRNN, and available on line via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Middle school athletes hope for permission to travelSome middle school athletes believe a three-year ban on travel hurt their chances to grow.
Tugboat carrying over 300 lbs of oil sinks in SitkaA tugboat with more than 300 gallons of oil aboard sank Thursday night in Sitka.
Juneau police arrest two different people wanted on warrantsJuneau police arrested two people on outstanding warrants Friday. Christopher Wesley Davison, 33, and Christopher Lee Quick, 41, were both arrested.
Gardentalk – Beginner’s start-up guideMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski say new gardeners should think about sunshine, soil, and availability of moisture before picking out a location for a garden.