Juneau Afternoon – 7-23-17

Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host.

We’ll get an update on the new dental Clinic at SEARHC;

Learn about this year’s Juneau Fine Arts Camp;

Get the details about AWARE’s Girls On The Run and the boys 5K;

And Jim Powell will be here to highlight Food Security for Juneau.

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, Music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, re-broadcast at 4 ON KRNN, and available on line via ktoo.org