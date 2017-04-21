Gardentalk – Beginner’s start-up guide

In this week’s edition of Gardentalk that airs every Thursday morning during KTOO’s Morning Edition, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski explains how to pick a location for your garden or garden box.

Sunshine, soil and availability of moisture are the three basic things that any gardener should consider when deciding on a garden site. He recommends that new gardeners start small with a 4-foot-by-8-foot garden box in a place that has good sun and good drainage.

Before building the box, you can lay down cardboard that will prevent weeds or grass from coming up. Horse manure, seaweed or compost should be layered on the bottom of the garden box or garden. Soil should be at least 10 to 12 inches deep. Sand can be mixed into the soil if you think you might have problems with drainage.

Hoops of clear plastic placed over the garden will help warm up the soil before planting.

And, don’t forget to fertilize your garden this summer!

Listen to the April 20th edition of Gardentalk: