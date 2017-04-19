Watch: Central Council holds 82nd annual tribal assembly

The Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is holding its annual tribal assembly today through Friday at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall in Juneau.
You can follow the tribal assembly Day 1 here:
You can view the agenda at a glance and an event summary here.
