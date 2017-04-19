Newscast – Wednesday, April 19, 2017

In this newscast:
- Governor Bill Walker invites House and Senate leaders to the Governor’s House to talk about the budget,
- ADF&G warns of low chinook returns on the Stikine River, and
- The name of Badger Road Elementary School is changed to Midnight Sun Elementary School.
Recent headlines
F-22s intercept Russian bombers outside Alaska for first time since 2015Military officials say they launched fighter jets on Monday afternoon to intercept two Russian long-range bombers flying toward Alaska.
Watch: Central Council holds 82nd annual tribal assemblyThe Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is holding its annual tribal assembly Wednesday through Friday at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall in Juneau.
They’re holding a town hall, with or without delegationWith the U.S. House and Senate on break, Alaskans alarmed by the Trump White House are pressuring the state’s Congressional delegation for a town hall meeting in the Anchorage area. Their push doesn’t seem to be having the desired effect.
Bill O’Reilly is out at Fox NewsAmid a sexual harassment scandal, 21st Century Fox has announced it's parting ways with the host of cable-news behemoth The O'Reilly Factor. Tucker Carlson will take O'Reilly's old time slot.