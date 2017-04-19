Newscast – Wednesday, April 19, 2017

By April 19, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Governor Bill Walker invites House and Senate leaders to the Governor’s House to talk about the budget,
  • ADF&G warns of low chinook returns on the Stikine River, and
  • The name of Badger Road Elementary School is changed to Midnight Sun Elementary School.

 

