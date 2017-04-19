Juneau Afternoon – 7-20-17

Thursday on a Juneau Afternoon,
Matt Musselwhite and Kerry Howard, from the Gastineau Humane Society, will give us the scoop on the upcoming RUN FUR FUN;
We’ll discuss the observances surrounding the 100th ANNIVERSARY OF THE Treadwell MINE cave-in.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
