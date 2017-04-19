Juneau Afternoon – 7-20-17

Thursday Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host.
We’ll learn about the observations surrounding the 100th Anniversary of the Treadwell Mine cave-in;
Matt Musselwhite and Kerry Howard, from the Gastineau Humane Society’s Run Fur Fun!
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and by demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
State DOC offers new way to treat opioid addictionsThe state’s Department of Corrections is trying a new tactic to stop the opioid epidemic: offering Vivitrol shots. It’s a monthly injection that curbs cravings for heroin and other drugs and stops people from getting high.
Slow Fairbanks snowmelt slows Canada geese migrationSunshine is abundant this time of year, but cooler temperatures this week have slowed the melting of a well above normal snowpack in Fairbanks, which is affecting migratory bird’s arrival at a local refuge.
F-22s intercept Russian bombers outside Alaska for first time since 2015Military officials say they launched fighter jets on Monday afternoon to intercept two Russian long-range bombers flying toward Alaska.
Watch: Central Council holds 82nd annual tribal assemblyThe Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is holding its annual tribal assembly Wednesday through Friday at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall in Juneau.