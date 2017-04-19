Juneau Afternoon – 7-20-17

By April 19, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Thursday Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host.

We’ll learn about the observations surrounding the 100th Anniversary of the Treadwell Mine cave-in;

Matt Musselwhite and Kerry Howard, from the Gastineau Humane Society’s Run Fur Fun!

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and by demand via ktoo.org

