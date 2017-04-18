Juneau Afternoon – 4-18-17

By April 18, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll get an update about local book happenings at Hearthside Books;

We’ll get a preview of the Alaska Design Forum;

We’ll learn about a new composting business in town;

We’ll discuss Paths 2 Prosperity;

And Marian Call will fill us in on the details about the MiniCon Family Concert

