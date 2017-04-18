Juneau Afternoon – 4-18-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll get an update about local book happenings at Hearthside Books;
We’ll get a preview of the Alaska Design Forum;
We’ll learn about a new composting business in town;
We’ll discuss Paths 2 Prosperity;
And Marian Call will fill us in on the details about the MiniCon Family Concert
Recent headlines
-
Walker invites sharply divided legislative leaders to talkWalker said he’ll meet with them as frequently as needed.
-
New assistant district attorney taking the reins at Dillingham officeDillingham’s new assistant district attorney is in town this week as part of a transition to take over the caseload. His arrival comes after a two-year fight to keep the local DA’s office open and staffed with a prosecutor in town.
-
During handgun sale, 19-year-old wounded in apparent accidental shootingWhat allegedly began as a late night handgun sale ended with a 19-year-old suffering a gunshot wound in downtown Juneau.
-
Biologists close to completing Haines/Skagway mountain goat habitat studyThe Alaska Department of Fish and Game is getting close to finalizing its study on mountain goat habitat in the Haines and Skagway area. Biologists hope the findings will inform decisions on helicopter skiing and other activities shown to impact mountain goats.