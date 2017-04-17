VP Pence makes Anchorage stop, meets with Gov. Walker

Vice President Mike Pence stopped in Anchorage on Saturday and met with Gov. Bill Walker.
Walker says they talked about Alaska’s trade relations in Asia. Walker spoke about developing the state’s natural resources for foreign and domestic use. Walker and Pence also talked about the state’s strategic location for military operations. And Walker raised the importance of the Essential Air Service Program to Alaska.
Alaska Gasline Development Corp. President Keith Meyer joined Walker in the meeting.
Pence stopped in Alaska while his plane refueled, on the way to South Korea.
