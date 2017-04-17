Small aircraft crashes near Mile 90 of Parks Highway

A Cessna 182E Skylane crashed Saturday afternoon near Mile 90 of the Parks Highway.

Emergency crews responded about 4 p.m. to a crashed aircraft, including Alaska State Troopers and personnel from multiple EMS divisions in the Upper Valley.

The fixed wing, single-engine aircraft is registered to Robert Hill of Naknek, Alaska, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot, later identified by Alaska State Troopers as Ronald Scott Hernandez, 51, of King Salmon, was transported from the scene of the crash to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, Palmer, by ambulance, and was reportedly conscious at the time he was taken from the scene.

Hernandez suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

The crash caused a power loss to about 2,600 customers, Matanuska Electric Association Inc. confirmed. It was able to re-route electricity for about 1,500 of its members within two hours.

Final repairs were completed early Sunday morning.