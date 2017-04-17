Newscast – Monday, April 17, 2017

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska House of Representatives passes legislation over the weekend to institute a state income tax,
  • a fire in downtown Juneau shut down Seward Street on Saturday night and affected several businesses, and
  • a gunman fires into the air and disrupts traffic on the Seward Highway near Anchorage.

 

