Newscast – Monday, April 17, 2017

In this newscast:
- The Alaska House of Representatives passes legislation over the weekend to institute a state income tax,
- a fire in downtown Juneau shut down Seward Street on Saturday night and affected several businesses, and
- a gunman fires into the air and disrupts traffic on the Seward Highway near Anchorage.
Recent headlines
As session breaks deadline, Senate passes bill to allow cellphone feeThe money would be used to pay for communication devices and software for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, or who have a speech disability.
SEC alleges inside trading in GCI saleThe Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint last Thursday alleging insider trading in the purchase of GCI by a Colorado-based company.
University of Alaska moves forward with Title IX changesThe University of Alaska is moving forward on Title IX initiatives stipulated under an agreement with Federal Office of Civil Rights to correct past mishandling of sexual assault and other offenses.
Juneau Soccer Club defrauded in online scamInternet fraudsters have swindled the Juneau Soccer Club out of more than $13,700. The nonproifit's treasurer has since resigned.