Juneau Afternoon – 17-18-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host;
Matt Musselwhite, from the Gastineau Humane Society, will give us the scoop on the upcoming RUN FUR FUN
We’ll talk with Andy Kline about the new brew from the Alaskan Brewing Company
We’ll get a preview of the Tuesday Marie Drake Planetarium Presentation by Rosemary Walling on Finding another Earth, Tuesday, April 18th – 7 p.m.
We’ll learn about the Glory Hole’s Empty Bowls Banquet.
We’ll talk with Brendan Stone, this week’s Rotary’s Pillars of America speaker;
And Barbara Jo Maier will be here to highlight The Thunder Mountain High School’s Spring Musical – Beauty & the Beast.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more,
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly, Telling Tales at 7, New Letters On the Air at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Tuesday on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
As session breaks deadline, Senate passes bill to allow cellphone feeThe money would be used to pay for communication devices and software for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, or who have a speech disability.
SEC alleges inside trading in GCI saleThe Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint last Thursday alleging insider trading in the purchase of GCI by a Colorado-based company.
University of Alaska moves forward with Title IX changesThe University of Alaska is moving forward on Title IX initiatives stipulated under an agreement with Federal Office of Civil Rights to correct past mishandling of sexual assault and other offenses.
Juneau Soccer Club defrauded in online scamInternet fraudsters have swindled the Juneau Soccer Club out of more than $13,700. The nonproifit's treasurer has since resigned.