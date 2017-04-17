Juneau Afternoon – 17-18-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host;

Matt Musselwhite, from the Gastineau Humane Society, will give us the scoop on the upcoming RUN FUR FUN

We’ll talk with Andy Kline about the new brew from the Alaskan Brewing Company

We’ll get a preview of the Tuesday Marie Drake Planetarium Presentation by Rosemary Walling on Finding another Earth, Tuesday, April 18th – 7 p.m.

We’ll learn about the Glory Hole’s Empty Bowls Banquet.

We’ll talk with Brendan Stone, this week’s Rotary’s Pillars of America speaker;

And Barbara Jo Maier will be here to highlight The Thunder Mountain High School’s Spring Musical – Beauty & the Beast.

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more,

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly, Telling Tales at 7, New Letters On the Air at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.

At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Tuesday on KTOO-Juneau.