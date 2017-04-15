Forgot to change your studs? Troopers say take them off

Friday was the last day law enforcement would not ticket drivers with studs in Kodiak, the Aleutians and Southeast Alaska, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch,
If you are pulled over with studded tires in those areas, troopers could fine you $50 and fines from other law enforcement may be even higher.
Alaska law forbids drivers’ use of studded tires and tires with chains outside of winter months in most of the state. Metal studs and chains could damage paved roads if there is no ice for them to dig into.
Alaskans across the rest of the state have until May 1 to remove their studded tires and tires with chains.
Recent headlines
-
House sends income tax bill to SenateSpeaker Bryce Edgmon said the Education Funding Act, House Bill 115, is needed to prevent rural communities from suffering.
-
Paul Manafort’s activities arouse interest of Ukrainian prosecutorsUkrainian investigators are seeking to understand the former Trump campaign manager's ties, if any, to former President Viktor Yanukovych at the time when anti-government protesters were shot in 2014.
-
United Airlines changes its policy on displacing customersUnited says the decision must be made before customers board the plane. Battered by a viral video nightmare, the airline says this is an initial step toward delivering "the best customer experience."
-
This week in education: DeVos hires; NY announces free college and free textbooksFederal marshals aren't the only new faces at the U.S. Education Department, we report in our weekly roundup of education news. The other big story: New York State's plan for free college.