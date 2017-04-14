Suspect in fatal Pilot Station shooting arrested

Updated | 11:49 a.m.

In Pilot Station, a party went bad. One man is dead and another has been arrested and charged with shooting him.

State Troopers received a report Thursday morning that Dennis Alick, age 27, was killed. Brian Fancyboy, age 23, has been arrested on charge of murder.

Trooper Information Officer Megan Peters says that the shots were fired from a shotgun on the front steps of a home where a party had been occurring inside. Other people were around at the time of the shooting. Peters reports that alcohol was involved, and that Alick and Fancyboy knew each other.

Fancyboy faces a murder charge in the first degree and a charge for misconduct involving weapons in the second degree.

The Bethel Violent Offenders Unit is investigating the case. Alick’s body is being transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy. The suspect, Fancyboy, is being transported to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel.

