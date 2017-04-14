Newscast- April 14, 2017

In this newscast:
- A natural gas leak in Cook Inlet has finally been repaired,
- Alaska Airlines is expanding and updating infrastructure in the state, and
- city officials have voted to keep commercial marijuana out of Soldotna.
Recent headlines
Hilcorp completes repairs on Cook Inlet gas line leakThe oil and gas company Hilcorp says a dive team managed to install a clamp on its pipeline late Thursday night, after a week of work and 12 dives.
Fairbanks International Airport evacuated after bomb threat Wednesday nightThe FBI and Fairbanks International Airport police are investigating two bomb threats called-in to the airport Wednesday night. The terminal was evacuated for a little more than an hour, but no bomb was found and no one was injured. Two Alaska Airlines flights were delayed.
Concern for seniors as pioneer homes caught in budget battleResidents and staff at the Palmer and Juneau Pioneer Homes, the state-run senior-care facilities, have been put on notice that a budget battle in the Alaska legislature is threatening to displace them.
Thane Campground reopens as Juneau’s downtown sleeping ban takes effectJuneau's controversial ordinance prohibiting sleeping on private property downtown goes into effect April 15. The anti-camping initiative coincides with the reopening of the seasonal Thane Campground.