Juneau Afternoon – 4-17-17

Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host.

Find out what some local Girl Scouts have been up to;

We’ll get a preview of the Mini-Con, with Pat Race;

And Rebecca Soza will be here to highlight the STEM Summer camps.

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, Music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, re-broadcast at 4 ON KRNN, and available on line via ktoo.org

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace.