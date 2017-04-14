Juneau Afternoon – 4-17-17

Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host.
Find out what some local Girl Scouts have been up to;
We’ll get a preview of the Mini-Con, with Pat Race;
And Rebecca Soza will be here to highlight the STEM Summer camps.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, Music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, re-broadcast at 4 ON KRNN, and available on line via ktoo.org
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace.
Recent headlines
Yukon cowboy shares love of old country songs at folk festivalArt Johns has been playing at the Alaska Folk Festival since 1995. But his musical roots go way back, almost 80 years.
Hilcorp completes repairs on Cook Inlet gas line leakThe oil and gas company Hilcorp says a dive team managed to install a clamp on its pipeline late Thursday night, after a week of work and 12 dives.
Fairbanks International Airport evacuated after bomb threat Wednesday nightThe FBI and Fairbanks International Airport police are investigating two bomb threats called-in to the airport Wednesday night. The terminal was evacuated for a little more than an hour, but no bomb was found and no one was injured. Two Alaska Airlines flights were delayed.
Concern for seniors as pioneer homes caught in budget battleResidents and staff at the Palmer and Juneau Pioneer Homes, the state-run senior-care facilities, have been put on notice that a budget battle in the Alaska legislature is threatening to displace them.