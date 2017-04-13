Newscast- April 13, 2017

In this newscast:
- Cost-cutting at the City and Borough of Juneau could mean closing the Juneau-Douglas City Museum,
- U.S. Rep. Don Young is sponsoring a bill that could give Alaska thousands of square miles of a national forest for uses such as logging, and
- Senator Gary Stevens is the new chair of the Senate Education Committee.
Recent headlines
-
State Senate approves Alaska Mental Health land exchangeSenate Bill 88, sponsored by Sitka Republican Sen. Bert Stedman, allows a land trade between Alaska Mental Health Trust and the U.S. Forest Service, in which the trust would receive nearly 20,000 acres for timber harvest in exchange for approximately 18,000 acres near several Southeast communities.
-
Juneau city manager proposes shuttering history museumCost-cutting by the City and Borough of Juneau could mean closing several public facilities, including the Juneau-Douglas City Museum, Mt. Jumbo Gym in Douglas and Eagle Valley Center.
-
U.S. drops biggest non-nuclear bomb ever used in combatThe so-called Mother of All Bombs was dropped Thursday in Afghanistan. The Pentagon says it hit an underground ISIS complex.
-
State TB rate dips but remains among the highestThe state Department of Health said 57 cases of tuberculosis were reported in Alaska in 2016. That’s a moderate decrease from the prior year, but Alaska continues to have among the highest rates of tuberculosis in the U.S., more than double the national average.