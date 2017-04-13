Juneau Afternoon – 4-13-17

By April 13, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will be your host;

We’ll talk with Emily Wall about this year’s Tidal Echoes;

Sally Schlicting will be here with a preview this weekend’s Con Brio performances;

We’ll learn about Food Webs.

And Nancy DeCherney will be here for Arts Up.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org

And at 7 tonight on KTOO-News, Humankind.

0

Recent headlines

X