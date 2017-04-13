Juneau Afternoon – 4-13-17

A group of artists from across the country are touring Ketchikan, Juneau, Gustavus and Sitka this month by ferry. They’re exploring the theme of signal to noise in our understanding of place, nature and community.

Join us for our next Forum@360 beginning at noon, Thursday, April 13, 2017, when these artists will present their work and ideas:

– Nina Elder examines historic land use and its cycles of production, consumption and waste through her drawings and paintings. She lives in New Mexico.

– Billy Joe Miller creates mixed-media works that are immersive and multi-sensory. His structures, shapes, light and sounds frame and create contemplative, site-responsive spaces. He lives in Albuquerbque, New Mexico.

– Wendy Given creates vivid, uncanny contemporary photography, sculpture, drawing and installation guided by nature, myth and magic. Given lives in Portland, Oregon.

– Jimmy Riordan, His projects have involved earth building, augmented reality, letterpress and translation, among others. Riordan splits his time between Alaska and Pennsylvania.

Admission is free.

The artists’ Tidelines Journey is sponsored by the Island Institute based in Sitka.