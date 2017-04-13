Juneau Afternoon – 4-13-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will be your host;
We’ll talk with Emily Wall about this year’s Tidal Echoes;
Sally Schlicting will be here with a preview this weekend’s Con Brio performances;
We’ll learn about Food Webs.
And Nancy DeCherney will be here for Arts Up.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
And at 7 tonight on KTOO-News, Humankind.
Recent headlines
-
‘Misdirected’ Airstrike By U.S.-Led Coalition Kills 18 Allied Fighters In SyriaThe strike was requested by America's partners "who had identified the target location as an ISIS fighting position," U.S. Central Command said Thursday.
-
Human Rights Commission appointment draws conservative ireConservative lawmakers are raising questions about the appointment of Fairbanks resident Drew Phoenix to the Human Rights Commission.
-
Ask a Climatologist: River breakup is all about spring tempsThe date and severity of river breakup in Alaska depends a lot on temperatures in April and May.
-
Tlingit and Haida students in Arkansas help archive Jeanie Greene videosIt’s probably not the first place you’d imagine preserving Alaska Native history, but the Sequoyah National Research Center is doing just that. A team of archivists with ties to the state are cataloging over a thousand video tapes that showcase Alaska Native life.