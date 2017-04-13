Juneau Afternoon – 4-13-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will be your host;
We’ll talk with Emily Wall about this year’s Tidal Echoes;
Sally Schlicting will be here with a preview this weekend’s Con Brio performances;
We’ll learn about Food Webs.
And Nancy DeCherney will be here for Arts Up.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
And at 7 tonight on KTOO-News, Humankind.
Recent headlines
Rep. Young wants feds to lay off medical marijuana prosecutionU.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, is among 43 U.S. House members asking that Congress prevent the Justice Department from pursuing federal drug cases against people who are complying with their state’s medical marijuana laws.
‘Misdirected’ airstrike by U.S.-led coalition kills 18 allied fighters in SyriaThe strike was requested by America's partners "who had identified the target location as an ISIS fighting position," U.S. Central Command said Thursday.
Human Rights Commission appointment draws conservative ireConservative lawmakers are raising questions about the appointment of Fairbanks resident Drew Phoenix to the Human Rights Commission.
Ask a Climatologist: River breakup is all about spring tempsThe date and severity of river breakup in Alaska depends a lot on temperatures in April and May.