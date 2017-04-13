CBJ, UAS make progress on sharing Auke Bay lab property

The City and Borough of Juneau and the University of Alaska Southeast say they are making progress on a plan to share 4 acres of land along Auke Bay.
The city primarily wants to use the waterfront to expand Statter Harbor. The university wants to expand its campus.
CBJ Port Engineer Gary Gillette said in a news release that subdividing the property is a compromise good for both parties and the community.
The land and facilities were previously a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration lab. Those functions have since moved to the Ted Stevens Marine Research Institute at Lena Point, so the feds are offering it to other government entities at no charge.
The city and university had previously submitted competing applications vying waterfront parcel.
Whatever agreement the city and university put together is ultimately subject to approval by the federal General Services Administration.
