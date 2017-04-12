Trial date set in lawsuit challenging Alaska town’s new name

ANCHORAGE — Critics of the new Inupiat Eskimo name of the nation’s northernmost town are taking their opposition to trial, despite losing a key legal fight last month.
Alaska Superior Court Judge Paul Roetman on Wednesday set a Jan. 22 trial date in Utqiagvik, the city formerly known as Barrow.
The new name is being challenged by a local Alaska Native corporation that argues the city broke its own laws by failing to publish a public notice before the renaming question was put before local voters last October.
In March, Roetman denied the plaintiff’s request to halt implementation of the new name until the lawsuit is resolved.
Roetman said opponents failed to show that continuing the transition process would harm them or that they would probably succeed in making their case.
