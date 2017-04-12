Juneau afternoon – 4-19-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll get an update on the Gold Town Theatre with Collette Costa;
We’ll get a preview of te Southeast Alaska State Fair, with guest, Deb Marshall;
We’ll get a preview of the Alaska Design Forum;
And we’ll talk about the end of the ice skating season with Lauren Anderson
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Sculptor of Wall Street bull says ‘Fearless Girl’ horns in on his workArturo Di Modica is not happy that the Fearless Girl now staring down his Charging Bull has effectively turned it into a villain. He and his lawyer are now asking that the new statue be removed.
-
UAA Chancellor Tom Case announces retirementThe University of Alaska Anchorage chancellor has announced his retirement. Chancellor Tom Case sent a letter to colleagues and students today saying he will leave at the end of June, after 12 years with the University.
-
Forest transfer bill won’t impact funding to Tongass, Young saysU.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, defended his bill that could give up to two million acres of the Tongass National Forest to the state of Alaska. Young was in Petersburg, a community that just passed a resolution opposing his legislation, on Monday.
-
Alaska State Troopers warn of new telephone scamAlaska State Troopers are warning state residents of a telephone scam that has affected people in the Fairbanks area, but could happen elsewhere in the state.