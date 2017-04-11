University of Alaska Regents schedule meeting to discuss Senate’s approved cuts

The University Of Alaska Board Of Regents is holding a special meeting 1-3 p.m. Thursday at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Butrvich Building, to discuss contingency plans in light of State Senate approved budget cuts.
Last week the Senate passed a budget that cuts $22 million from the $325 million in university funding supported by the House and Gov. Bill Walker.
”In the event that a number comes from the legislature that is less than that, the University needs to be prepared for those cuts,” university spokeswoman Roberta Graham said.
Regents anticipated the Senate reducing the level of funding, but not by $22 million, she said. University President Jim Johnsen is talking about additional budget options with campus chancellors.
”What they think would be likely cuts on those campuses,” Graham said. “And those will be options that come forward to the regents.”
Last week Johnsen called the Senate cut “devastating,” while noting that the UA budget has already been reduced by $53 million over the past three years, and that the university is in the process of downsizing, but needs time to carry out a plan to reduce reliance on state funds by 2025.
Graham said there’s also concern about a lack of capital funding for the university, noting a $1 billion backlog in deferred maintenance. The UA Regents meeting is scheduled for
The regents meeting will be live streamed.
Recent headlines
-
After unsatisfying answers, United offers ‘deepest apology’ for violent videoAfter a man was dragged down the aisle of a United Express flight, the airline initially blamed the man for refusing to leave the flight. Now the CEO has issued a fuller apology for the incident.
-
U.S. lays out case for Assad’s culpability in chemical weapons attackThe White House released a declassified report on the attack in Khan Shaykhun. It says the U.S. is "confident" Syria's Bashar Assad was responsible and that Russia is attempting to deflect blame.
-
Bethel Schools Archery team headed to nationals after taking first place in two divisionsBethel Schools Archery team earned first place in the state in both the elementary and middle school divisions. Students now have their sights set on the national competition this May in Louisville, Kentucky.
-
Senate passes Petersburg land grant billLegislation to increase the Petersburg borough’s land grant from the state passed the Alaska Senate on Monday, April 10. The bill would transfer more than 14,000 acres to the new borough, which hopes to develop or sell off some of the property.