Juneau Afternoon–4-11-2017

Today on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts:
We’ll learn about Theatre at Latitude 58’s upcoming shows: “The Orphan Train” and Shakespeare’s “Cymbeline”;
People from AWARE and the Glory Hole will tell us about this Saturday’s “Take Back the Night” candle-light vigil;
Discovery Southeast will highlight their new store at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center;
And we’ll learn more about kindergarten registration happening this week.
