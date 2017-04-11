Focus On Community – Mind Over Matter 4-10-17

Why do some children thrive and others not? How do early childhood experiences affect the health and happiness of the adult the child will become? To explore these questions tune in to Mind Over Matter with Dr. Elaine Schroeder and Pat Sidmore
this coming Monday at 7pm on KTOO. That’s this Monday evening at 7 pm on Ktoo for Mind Over Matter.
Recent headlines
U.S. lays out case for Assad’s culpability in chemical weapons attackThe White House released a declassified report on the attack in Khan Shaykhun. It says the U.S. is "confident" Syria's Bashar Assad was responsible and that Russia is attempting to deflect blame.
University of Alaska Regents schedule meeting to discuss Senate’s approved cutsThe University Of Alaska Board Of Regents is holding a special meeting 1-3 p.m. Thursday at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Butrvich Building, to discuss contingency plans in light of State Senate approved budget cuts.
Bethel Schools Archery team headed to nationals after taking first place in two divisionsBethel Schools Archery team earned first place in the state in both the elementary and middle school divisions. Students now have their sights set on the national competition this May in Louisville, Kentucky.
Senate passes Petersburg land grant billLegislation to increase the Petersburg borough’s land grant from the state passed the Alaska Senate on Monday, April 10. The bill would transfer more than 14,000 acres to the new borough, which hopes to develop or sell off some of the property.