Alaska’s congressional delegation sticking by Sea Grant

When President Donald Trump’s blueprint budget came out in March, it included eliminating funding for the Sea Grant program for next year. But Alaska’s congressional delegation doesn’t want it to go away.
On Tuesday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski introduced a bipartisan Senate Resolution — showing support for Sea Grant. Murkowski co-authored the resolution with Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley.
The resolution acknowledges that Sea Grant plays a “vital” role in many communities nationwide.
Last week, Congressman Don Young signed a letter of support with members of the House. In a town hall meeting in Petersburg on Monday, Young said the program receives a good return on investment.
“The Sea Grant program is dear to my heart,” Young said. “I had the head guy in my office the other day. We’ll continue to fund that. It works.”
Sea Grant helps fund research at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The program helps track the economic vitality of the seafood industry and measure the effects of climate change — making up dozens of projects across Alaska.
In the coming months, Congress will decide Sea Grant’s funding for next year. The White House has asked to cut Sea Grant’s funding for the remainder of this year, too. That budget needs to be approved by the end of April.
Recent headlines
-
Unalaska receives surprise visitor from the deepWhat has eight arms, two tentacles and washed ashore on a beach in Unalaska Monday night? A more than six-foot long squid.
-
Hughes to replace Dunleavy on Senate Finance CommitteeThe Senate Committee on Committees recommended that Sen. Mike Dunleavy lose two committee seats.
-
Long line for first legal cannabis sales in KetchikanKetchikan’s first marijuana retail store opened its doors to customers at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, which was a few days later than originally planned. The 50-plus people in line were happy to buy legal cannabis for the first time in Alaska’s First City.
-
After unsatisfying answers, United offers ‘deepest apology’ for violent videoAfter a man was dragged down the aisle of a United Express flight, the airline initially blamed the man for refusing to leave the flight. Now the CEO has issued a fuller apology for the incident.