Hughes to replace Dunleavy on Senate Finance Committee

When Sen. Mike Dunleavy left the Senate majority last week, he knew it meant he would lose some of his official positions of power.
The Wasilla Republican found out what the fallout is likely to be Tuesday.
The Senate Committee on Committees recommended that he lose two committee seats. The Senate is likely to make the changes Wednesday.
If the Senate approves, then Dunleavy would lose his seat on the powerful Senate Finance Committee, and his seat as chairman of the Senate State Affairs Committee.
Palmer Republican Shelley Hughes would replace Dunleavy on Finance.
And Anchorage Republican Kevin Meyer replaces Dunleavy as chairman of State Affairs.
Kodiak Republican Gary Stevens would replace Hughes as the Education chair.
Dunleavy would gain a seat on the Judiciary Committee.
Dunleavy left the caucus in order to oppose the budget. He called for maintaining Permanent Fund dividends and making deeper budget cuts.
