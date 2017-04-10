Juneau Afternoon – 4-10-17

Monday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts:

We’ll find out about the upcoming Travel Fair;

Ben Huff and Bride Seifert will highlight the Friends of the Alaska State Library Archives and Museum’s Behind the Scenes Gala;

We’ll learn about bats and becoming a citizen scientist;

And Tom Cosgrove and Pete Griffin will preview Tuesday night’s Mudrooms.

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon;

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly, Telling Tales at 7, New Letters On the Air at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.

At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Tuesday on KTOO-Juneau.