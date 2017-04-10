Juneau Afternoon – 4-10-17

Monday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts:
We’ll find out about the upcoming Travel Fair;
Ben Huff and Bride Seifert will highlight the Friends of the Alaska State Library Archives and Museum’s Behind the Scenes Gala;
We’ll learn about bats and becoming a citizen scientist;
And Tom Cosgrove and Pete Griffin will preview Tuesday night’s Mudrooms.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon;
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly, Telling Tales at 7, New Letters On the Air at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Tuesday on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
-
State economists publish a “Where are they now?” for Alaska high school gradsOf the class of 2005, 37 percent went on to finish college within 10 years. That's for two-year or four-year degrees.
-
One harvester hopes for herring eggsEvery spring millions of herring return to spawn in Sitka Sound. The small, silvery fish are prized by commercial fishermen, who sell them for their eggs, known as herring roe.
-
State schedules prescribed burns in Delta bison range to improve forage, habitatAlaska Division of Forestry personnel will burn off dry vegetation in two areas around the Delta Junction State Bison Range over the next few weeks. The prescribed burns are intended to improve habitat for bison and other species that live on the range.
-
Official: Multiple shot at California elementary schoolSAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A fire official says multiple people have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino. San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin says the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino.