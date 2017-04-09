Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck 44-year-old

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The Fairbanks Police Department is looking for a driver who fled after hitting a 44-year-old woman who was walking alongside a road.
Police say the woman was walking north along Kathryn Avenue to College Road at 12:40 p.m. Saturday when she was hit by the vehicle. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Police say the vehicle is described as a dark Chevrolet or GMC SUV or pickup with large tires, and the vehicle has damage to the front and/or passenger side.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Rob Hall at 907-450-7468 or rhall@fairbanks.us
Recent headlines
-
2 muskoxen illegally shot near BethelBoth muskoxen had been shot multiple times with small caliber firearms. No meat had been salvaged from either muskox.
-
CBJ starts work on downtown water main replacementThe Project Manager said the current water main is too old and CBJ wants to replace it before the Department of Transportation starts resurfacing Egan Drive between 10th St. and Main Street this fall.
-
Travel ban’s ‘chilling effect’ could cost universities hundreds of millionsPresident Trump's latest travel ban is stuck in legal limbo, but many still think it's having an effect on American colleges and universities.
-
Dozens killed as 2 attacks target Coptic Christians in EgyptThe Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks on two packed churches holding Palm Sunday services. Christians in Egypt are a minority and have previously been the victims of attacks.