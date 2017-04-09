The Latest: Oil company closes another Alaska pipeline

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A petroleum company suspected of crude oil and natural gas leaks in Alaska’s Cook Inlet has a problem at a third petroleum platform.

Hilcorp Alaska LLC says it shut down an underwater natural gas pipeline after observing that the volume of gas shipped from a production platform didn’t match what was received at a processing facility on shore.

The gas pipeline runs out of the Steelhead Platform on Cook Inlet’s west side.

Hilcorp says it flew over the line last weekend but spotted no signs of subsea gas release. The company emptied the line April 1 as a precaution.

A Hilcorp pipeline carrying processed natural gas to provide power at four production platforms has been spewing gas into the inlet since mid-December.

Hilcorp also is investigating oil spilled April 1 near a company platform.