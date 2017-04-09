The Latest: Oil company closes another Alaska pipeline

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A petroleum company suspected of crude oil and natural gas leaks in Alaska’s Cook Inlet has a problem at a third petroleum platform.
Hilcorp Alaska LLC says it shut down an underwater natural gas pipeline after observing that the volume of gas shipped from a production platform didn’t match what was received at a processing facility on shore.
The gas pipeline runs out of the Steelhead Platform on Cook Inlet’s west side.
Hilcorp says it flew over the line last weekend but spotted no signs of subsea gas release. The company emptied the line April 1 as a precaution.
A Hilcorp pipeline carrying processed natural gas to provide power at four production platforms has been spewing gas into the inlet since mid-December.
Hilcorp also is investigating oil spilled April 1 near a company platform.
Recent headlines
-
2 muskoxen illegally shot near BethelBoth muskoxen had been shot multiple times with small caliber firearms. No meat had been salvaged from either muskox.
-
CBJ starts work on downtown water main replacementThe Project Manager said the current water main is too old and CBJ wants to replace it before the Department of Transportation starts resurfacing Egan Drive between 10th St. and Main Street this fall.
-
Travel ban’s ‘chilling effect’ could cost universities hundreds of millionsPresident Trump's latest travel ban is stuck in legal limbo, but many still think it's having an effect on American colleges and universities.
-
Dozens killed as 2 attacks target Coptic Christians in EgyptThe Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks on two packed churches holding Palm Sunday services. Christians in Egypt are a minority and have previously been the victims of attacks.