Alaska man gets 42 years for killing friend’s boyfriend

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A North Pole man charged with breaking into a woman’s home and fatally shooting her boyfriend as she and her daughter hid in a closet has been sentenced to 42 years in prison.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Matthew Burton Davis was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to murder last year.

John Adam Chilcote was shot eleven times after Davis broke into the woman’s North Pole home and found them in her bedroom in 2015.

Davis reportedly had a romantic interest in the woman and had sent her text messages earlier that day threatening to shoot Chilcote.

The woman testified via telephone during Friday’s hearing that she feared for her life the night of the shooting.

The judge sentenced Davis to 65 years, with 23 years suspended.