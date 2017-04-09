Alaska man gets 42 years for killing friend’s boyfriend

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A North Pole man charged with breaking into a woman’s home and fatally shooting her boyfriend as she and her daughter hid in a closet has been sentenced to 42 years in prison.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Matthew Burton Davis was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to murder last year.
John Adam Chilcote was shot eleven times after Davis broke into the woman’s North Pole home and found them in her bedroom in 2015.
Davis reportedly had a romantic interest in the woman and had sent her text messages earlier that day threatening to shoot Chilcote.
The woman testified via telephone during Friday’s hearing that she feared for her life the night of the shooting.
The judge sentenced Davis to 65 years, with 23 years suspended.
Recent headlines
-
2 muskoxen illegally shot near BethelBoth muskoxen had been shot multiple times with small caliber firearms. No meat had been salvaged from either muskox.
-
CBJ starts work on downtown water main replacementThe Project Manager said the current water main is too old and CBJ wants to replace it before the Department of Transportation starts resurfacing Egan Drive between 10th St. and Main Street this fall.
-
Travel ban’s ‘chilling effect’ could cost universities hundreds of millionsPresident Trump's latest travel ban is stuck in legal limbo, but many still think it's having an effect on American colleges and universities.
-
Dozens killed as 2 attacks target Coptic Christians in EgyptThe Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks on two packed churches holding Palm Sunday services. Christians in Egypt are a minority and have previously been the victims of attacks.