Juneau Afternoon – 4-10-17

Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host.
Find out about the upcoming Travel Fair;
Ben Huff will be here to highlight the Friends of the Alaska State Museum;
We’ll learn about bats;
And Alida Bus will be here with a preview of Tuesday night’s Mudrooms.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Tonight at 7, Elaine Schroeder will be here with Mind Over Matter;
Recent headlines
-
Juneau Assembly weighs $5.2 million passenger fee planThe Juneau Assembly will soon decide how it will spend $5.2 million in fees collected from cruise ship passengers. Not every request has been funded -- including $400,000 from Bartlett Regional Hospital.
-
Hilcorp shuts down third pipeline in Cook InletThe company and the feds are investigating a potential natural gas leak in Cook Inlet.
-
Russia says U.S. broke international law in striking Syria, citing ‘pretext’Russia blamed the strike on "speculations on children's photos." At the U.N., Ambassador Nikki Haley said, "The moral stain of the Assad regime could no longer go unanswered."
-
U.S. Senate confirms Gorsuch to Supreme CourtSenate Republicans unleashed the "nuclear option" on Thursday, essentially ensuring that Neil Gorsuch would be confirmed on Friday. The final vote was 54-45, mostly along party lines.