Focus On Community – Mind Over Matter, 4-10-17

By April 7, 2017Uncategorized

Why do some children thrive and others not? How do early childhood experiences affect the health and happiness of the adult the child will become? To explore these questions tune in to Mind Over Matter with Dr. Elaine Schroeder and Pat Sidmore

this coming Monday at 7pm on KTOO. That’s this Monday evening at 7 pm on Ktoo for Mind Over Matter.

