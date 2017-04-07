Focus On Community – 4-10-17

Why do some children thrive and others not? How do early childhood experiences affect the health and happiness of the adult the child will become? To explore these questions tune in to Mind Over Matter with Dr. Elaine Schroeder and Pat Sidmore
This coming Monday at 7pm on KTOO. That’s this Monday evening at 7 pm on Ktoo for Mind Over Matter.
Recent headlines
Russia says U.S. broke international law in striking Syria, citing ‘pretext’Russia blamed the strike on "speculations on children's photos." At the U.N., Ambassador Nikki Haley said, "The moral stain of the Assad regime could no longer go unanswered."
U.S. Senate confirms Gorsuch to Supreme CourtSenate Republicans unleashed the "nuclear option" on Thursday, essentially ensuring that Neil Gorsuch would be confirmed on Friday. The final vote was 54-45, mostly along party lines.
BP Alaska reports $85 million profit for 2016; no more layoffs plannedIn an annual report released today, BP's Alaska subsidiary reported a profit of $85 million in 2016, compared to a $172 million loss in Alaska in 2015.
Dunleavy leaves Senate majority before voting against budgetDunleavy joined five minority-caucus Democrats to oppose the spending plan, which passed 14 to 6.